SBS Filipino

Dangers and opportunities in 20 year plan for foreign policy

SBS Filipino

Canberra, Thursday, November 23, 2017.

at the official launch of the 2017 Foreign Policy White Paper at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2017 at 4:22pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoken of growing dangers and opportunities for Australia as his government releases its 20-year plan for Australia's foreign policy. The Foreign Policy White Paper is the first to be released in more than a decade.

Published 24 November 2017 at 4:22pm
By Amanda Copp
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul