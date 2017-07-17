With Dante Exum one of the seven Australians currently playing in the NBA, some believe Australia's Boomers are ready to shine on the biggest stage.
Dante Exum stretching for new heights
Published 17 July 2017 at 1:16pm, updated 17 July 2017 at 1:54pm
By Nick Vindin
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Australian basketballers have been in demand during the US National Basketball Association's (NBA) free agency period, with Patty Mills and Aron Baynes both signing new multimillion-dollar deals. Image: Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum lays the ball up against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA summer league (AAP)
