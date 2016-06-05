Dante's Kitchen, San Mateo

Family get together on a Sunday is very important to Dante and his family, and this is what they hope to bring to everyone who visits them in San Mateo.
Dante Gallardo (left) with fellow Chef at San Mateo Source: SBS Filipino
His work as a chef has taken him to almost every part of the globe, but it also meant he had to spend precious time away from his family. After being away from his family for a long period of time, Dante Gallardo and his wife decided it was time to re-plant their roots'. They decided to call Geelong their new home and open San Mateo; where they aspire to recreate the feeling of Sunday family get together.
