Dark days ahead for small business operator in Boracay

On 26 April Boracay is scheduled to close for six months

A 'No permit' signboard is placed on buildings Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu visit Boracay last March 27, 2018 Source: AAP Image/CrowdSpark/Sherbien Dacalanio

Published 12 April 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 12 April 2018 at 3:54pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Freely Alda is a small business operator in Boracay, he has been managing his travel agency and water sports booking for more than ten years. Freely and many others were deeply saddened by the coming 26 April closure; he has advised many of his employees and contractors to return to their homes and look for alternative livelihood. The future he says is unclear and is bracing for tough times ahead.

