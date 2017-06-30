SBS Filipino

Darna! Every Filipino child's super hero

Published 30 June 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 30 June 2017 at 4:09pm
By Maridel Martinez
Darna! Known to every Filipino child as the young woman who turns into a super hero with the help of her magical stone. We ask Australia Asia Perfomrnace Community Inc's Reagan Maiquez PhD, what is Drana's siginificance to Filipinos and the Philippine society?

 Image: : Darna, the Filipino super hero (Wikipedia/Ryan Orosco)  

