Darren Espanto and the song that changed his life

Published 2 June 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 2 June 2017 at 3:14pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Darren Espanto talks about how he learned to speak in Filipino despite living in Canada, how he still calls him mother in Canada to ask which clothes he should wear for a tv guesting and the song that changed his life.

 Image: Darren Espanto at the SBS Radio Studios at The Federation Square in Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

