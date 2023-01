Available in other languages

By Cristina Magbojos, with Maridel Martinez

HIghlights Filipino-Australian Artist Kuya James launched his latest album 'Isla'

Local guests artists were EMCILLE, Caiti Baker, TAKE IT EC, PHL The BEAT

Around 500 people attended another Filipino event BarrionihaNT Festival

There are currently zero active COVID-19 cases in the Northern Territory











Elections will be held at the Northern Territory this coming 22 August





