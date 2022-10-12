SBS Filipino

Optus still battling fallout from data breach

The consumer watchdog, the A-C-C-C says it's receiving many complaints from people about Optus-related scams. Credit: SBS

Published 12 October 2022 at 4:22pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Optus could face millions of dollars in fines following last month's data breach.

Highlights
  • A coordinated investigation by two Australian regulators will examine how the telecommunications company handled customers' personal information.
  • The company is now under investigation by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and the Australian Communications and Media Authority.
  • Australians are increasingly vulnerable to financial fraud.
The ACCC is calling for the establishment of a 'national scam centre' saying it does not have the resources to tackle the issue alone.


