Davao Allocates Millions for Rice Farmers

Abu Sayyaf in Sulu are now reportedly holding captive the four Malaysian nationals seized off Semporna, Malaysia; The Davao City government allotted around P31 million for the purchase of some 15,000 sacks of rice that will be distributed to North Cotabato farmers; Police are set to file rebellion and serious illegal detention charges against New Peoples Army who seized three policemen and two soldiers in Northern Mindanao and Caraga Region; Government forces have launched operations against armed men who abducted six operators of a saw mill in Lanao del Sur; World boxing icon and Sarangani Rep. Manny Pacquiao is now 100 percent ready for his third fight on Sunday with American brawler Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas.



















