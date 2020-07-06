SBS Filipino

Davao City LGU reinstated the testing lab for arriving passengers in Davao Airport

SBS Filipino

swab test, davao airport, returning OFW

Davao City lgu reinstated the testing lab for arriving passengers in Davao Airport Source: City Government of Davao

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 July 2020 at 4:06pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said they will bring back the use of the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits but it will be done on selected passengers.

Published 6 July 2020 at 4:06pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Davao Airport has implemented health screening for both arriving and departing passengers since the start of sweeper flights.

Arriving passengers will undergo a thorough health screening before being allowed to go to their final destination.

Passengers who will fail in the RDT will be sent to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for another validation test.

Meanwhile, the mayor reminded arriving passengers to strictly observe the 14-day quarantine.

A total of 30 airports in the Philippines are now accepting commercial flights after local government units (LGUs) allowed their operations to resume on July 2. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom