Davao City LGU reinstated the testing lab for arriving passengers in Davao Airport

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The Davao Airport has implemented health screening for both arriving and departing passengers since the start of sweeper flights.





Arriving passengers will undergo a thorough health screening before being allowed to go to their final destination.





Passengers who will fail in the RDT will be sent to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for another validation test.





Meanwhile, the mayor reminded arriving passengers to strictly observe the 14-day quarantine.



