Mayor Sara Duterte said Davao City has contributed significantly to the successful cacao production in the country. Last year, Davao City was able to produce 2,289 metric tons of cacao.
According to the Department of Agriculture, 78.96 per cent of the country's cacao production comes from the Davao region.
Davao City, recognised as the cacao capital of the Philippines
Last year, Davao City produced 2,289 metric tons of cacao. Source: Getty Images/Pramote Polyamate
The Department of Agriculture declared Davao City the Cacao Capital of the Philippines.
