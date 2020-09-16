Davao City, recognised as the cacao capital of the Philippines

cacao, Davao, cacao capital of the Philippines

Last year, Davao City produced 2,289 metric tons of cacao. Source: Getty Images/Pramote Polyamate

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The Department of Agriculture declared Davao City the Cacao Capital of the Philippines.

Mayor Sara Duterte said Davao City has contributed significantly to the successful cacao production in the country. Last year, Davao City was able to produce 2,289 metric tons of cacao.

According to the Department of Agriculture, 78.96 per cent of the country's cacao production comes from the Davao region.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Four additional sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement

PBBM US DEFENSE SEC AUSTIN.jpg

Karagdagang apat na lugar sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement

Naunihal Singh working in a Melbourne supermarket (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Thousands of international students are back, but are some working too hard?

Astrid Perry from Settlement Services International (SBS).jpg

New funding for action on domestic violence