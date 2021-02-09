Davao City's popular street coffee bar

Highlights Street coffee bar, getting attention in Davao City.

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Southeastern Mindanao.

COVID-19 cases in Socksargen continue to rise.

After losing his job due to the pandemic, champion barista John Rey Plaza thought of putting up a street coffee bar.





So he did. With an ironing board mounted on his motorcycle, he set up his coffee bar on the side of Bajada street where joggers and bikers often pass by.





According to John Rey, it was not easy to thrive in the street coffee business.





Aside from insufficient capital, it was hard to find a place to put it up.





Plaza is a known champion barista. Champion barista John Rey Plaza Source: Kapeweñoz Specialty Coffee Davao.ph Facebook





