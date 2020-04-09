SBS Filipino

Davao locals turn to bayanihan in the fight against COVID-19

coronavirus, Australia, Philippines, enhanced community quarantine

The Davao community has shown overwhelming support for the needs fo Davao's healthcare workers during this challenging time Source: Getty Images/Halfpoint Images

Published 9 April 2020 at 2:22pm, updated 9 April 2020 at 2:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

As Davao faces the challenges in fighting COVID-19 healthcare workers are overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of locals. Southern Philippine Medical Center's (SPMC) Dr Yvette Barez says the spirit of 'bayanihan' plays an important role in uplifting the spirits of tired healthcare workers and hospital support staff. Listen in

