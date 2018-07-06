SBS Filipino

David Leyonhjelm to Sarah Hanson Young: 'I will not be apologising'

SBS Filipino

Vita vya maneno vya zuka kati ya seneta Sarah Hanson-Young na David Leyonhjelm bungeni

Vita vya maneno vya zuka kati ya seneta Sarah Hanson-Young na David Leyonhjelm bungeni Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 July 2018 at 12:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:41pm
By Marija Zivic, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Prime Minister has led a long list of federal M-Ps urging David Leyonhjelm [[LION-helm]] to apologise for his comments about the sex life of Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young. Despite the growing fallout, Senator Leyonhjelm has held his position and even criticised Malcolm Turnbull for contributing.

Published 6 July 2018 at 12:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:41pm
By Marija Zivic, Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom