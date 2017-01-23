SBS Filipino

Davos forum hunkers down to counter anti-globalisation trends

Published 23 January 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 23 January 2017 at 3:15pm
By Julia Calixto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Economic leaders say their job to promote global economic activity and cooperation will be particularly difficult, after a year of political upheaval and amid growing nationalism around the world. Image: Klaus Schwab, founder and president of the World Economic Forum (WEF) opening the 47th Forum, in Davos, Switzerland (AAP)

Many leaders are not attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, including Malcolm Turnbull, but for the first time in its history, the Chinese President is there.

 

 

 

