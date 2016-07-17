Deadly coup in Turkey

Authorities are conducting widespread arrests among the military .. after aerial bombings, military blockades and clashes between mobs and armed forces.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media in Istanbul Source: Anadolu Agency via AP
Published 17 July 2016 at 10:36am
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
A failed coup in Turkey has reportedly left at least 265 people dead. Image: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media in Istanbul. (Anadolu Agency via AP)
