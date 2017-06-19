Deaflympics out of reach now for many Australian deaf athletes

Published 19 June 2017 at 11:21am, updated 19 June 2017 at 11:23am
By Darren Mara
Source: SBS

Next month, thousands of contestants will meet in Turkey for the peak international event for elite deaf and hard-of-hearing athletes, the Deaflympics. Image: Hannah Britton trains ahead of the Deaflympics in Turkey (SBS)
But with the showpiece event approaching, deaf sports in Australia are reeling after a cut in federal funding.
And there are fears it could impact wellbeing in the deaf community.