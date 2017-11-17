Debate on same-sex marriage bill begins in parliament

Liberal Senator Dean Smith hugs Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong after speaking on the Same Sex Marriage Bill debate Parliament House Canberra Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 17 November 2017 at 3:20pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 3:51pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Debate on a bill to legalise same-sex marriage has begun in the Senate while Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten push to change the Marriage Act before parliament rises for Christmas. Nearly 62 percent of those who voted in the postal survey chose to legalise same-sex marriage, with the 'Yes' vote winning a majority in every state and territory.
