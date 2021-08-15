Debunking some common vaccine myths

Highlights Bond University Medical Professor, and practising GP, Dr Natasha Yates says common myth that people pick up online

Having Pfizer or AstraZeneca doses, means a person is over 90 per cent protected from needing to go to hospital with COVID at the same time preventing severe complications.

Certain vaccines, need a booster, but a booster doesn't mean that the vaccine hasn't worked, it just means that you need a boosting dose to rejuvenate immunity

You probably have seen pictures and selfies of people getting vaccinated flooding your social media over the past few weeks. Australians of all ages are keen to show off their post-vaccine joy. But alongside the online positivity, there's also been plenty of misinformation. SBS asked two medical experts for their response to some of the common vaccine myths. Fact check one: "There’s higher chance of dying from the vaccine, than from the virus itself."





Australian National University Infectious Diseases Physician Professor Sanjaya Senanayake says that's simply not true.





"No, you are far more likely to die from COVID, than any complication associated with the vaccines that are out there."





Advertisement

"People who are double vaccinated are less likely to become unwell, but they also reduce transmission, in other words they don't shed as much, they don't seem to be passing it on as much to other people."















