SBS Filipino

Decades of policy failure to blame for Indigenous disadvantage: Oxfam

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_665728.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2017 at 9:36am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Scathing about Australia's track record on Indigenous policy, a new report demands better community engagement to address what it calls "appalling rates of disadvantage". Image: Oxfam Chief Executive Officer Helen Szoke (AAP)

Published 15 April 2017 at 9:36am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Oxfam's findings have been delivered just weeks before the 50th anniversary of the 1967 referendum, which included Indigenous Australians in the national census and allowed the Commonwealth to create laws for them.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul