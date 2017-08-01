Defence Force pushes for more from diverse backgrounds

site_197_Filipino_725084.JPG

Published 1 August 2017 at 12:26pm
By Lydia Feng
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is pushing for more diversity in its ranks to reflect the general population. Image: Diversity in the Defence Force on display (SBS)

The ADF has launched a new campaign to encourage multicultural Australians to bring what it calls their unique skills to the military.

 

 





