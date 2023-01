The 46-storey residential building looming over the background of Rizal Monument has been slammed by some critics as an "eyesore". The controversy has seen the rise of questions surrounding the Philippine's heritage laws and accountability for the approval of the structure despite zoning violations.





For Isaac Reyes, a descendant of Rizal's sister, Saturnina, unobstructed views of Rizal Park are necessary to "reconnect with nationhood".