SBS Filipino

Demand for SA Lavander-based Products Increase

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_469458.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 January 2016 at 3:31pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

South Australia News. Summary of latest news from the state by Norma Hennessy

Published 28 January 2016 at 3:31pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Estimated 40 thousand joined the Australia Day celebration at Elder Park as Marion Council criticised Australia Day Counci for an "UnAustralian" honour; Holdfast Bay Council affirms its ban on construction of building more than three stories on Jetty Road; South Australian Tourism Minister Leon Bignell will reimburse $200 spent at Hotel Inter-continental; South Australian Country Fire Service to send 10 fire trucks and 4 command vehicles in Tasmania for bushfires; and demand for South Australian lavander-based products increased

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January