Demand for SA Lavander-based Products Increase

Estimated 40 thousand joined the Australia Day celebration at Elder Park as Marion Council criticised Australia Day Counci for an "UnAustralian" honour; Holdfast Bay Council affirms its ban on construction of building more than three stories on Jetty Road; South Australian Tourism Minister Leon Bignell will reimburse $200 spent at Hotel Inter-continental; South Australian Country Fire Service to send 10 fire trucks and 4 command vehicles in Tasmania for bushfires; and demand for South Australian lavander-based products increased



