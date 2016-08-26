Dementia care for migrants
Published 26 August 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 29 August 2016 at 1:05pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dementia is not a normal part of ageing and yet Alzheimers Australia predicts by mid-century almost a million people will be living with the illness. Patients from diverse backgrounds face additional challenges in getting an early diagnosis and care support which meets their needs. Carers and health experts advocate a cultural approach to dementia care.Image Credit: (Thanasis Zovoillis / Getty Images)
