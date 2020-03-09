DepEd suspends student events and off-campus activities due to COVID-19

Department of Education Philippines Official Statement Source: DEPED Philippines facebook page
Published 9 March 2020 at 12:21pm, updated 9 March 2020 at 12:55pm
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
The Department of Education (DepEd) is postponing national and regional events amid rising concern over novel coranavirus (COVID-19). Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Department of Health on Sunday, bringing the Philippines' total to 10
