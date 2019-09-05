SBS Filipino

Depression found to be genetic cause for 20 distinct diseases

SBS Filipino

study found links between depression and mental health

data from more than 330,000 people shows depression can cause a range of respiratory, heart and digestive diseases. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 September 2019 at 3:20pm, updated 5 September 2019 at 3:32pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A study drawing on data from more than 330,000 people has found a causal relationship between major depression and a range of diseases. Doctors say the knowledge should help to develop more effective treatment of both mental and physical illness.

Published 5 September 2019 at 3:20pm, updated 5 September 2019 at 3:32pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom