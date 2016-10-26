Design Canberra celebrates culture and sustainability through arts and design

The design festival, which runs from 27th October to 25th November in Australia's capital, also showcases how issues of sustainability can be addressed through arts, with over a hundred of events including workshops and exhibitions of local and international artists.











Rachel Coghlan, Artistic Director of DESIGN Canberra and CEO of Craft ACT, shares details of the festival and lists of guest artists including Filipino trashion installations artist Francis Sollano.





Lyka Gold dress, one of the trashion artwork that will be featured at Desugn Canberra (Francis Sollano) Source: Francis Sollano









