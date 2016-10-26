SBS Filipino

Design Canberra celebrates culture and sustainability through arts and design

SBS Filipino

If I could change Canberra

If I could change Canberra Source: Patrick Stein/Design Canberra

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 8:12am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On its third year, Design Canberra celebrates and promotes Canberra as a global city of design through different kind of arts and design. Image: "If I could change Canberra" (Patrick Stein/Design Canberra)

Published 26 October 2016 at 7:16pm, updated 27 October 2016 at 8:12am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The design festival, which runs from 27th October to 25th November in Australia's capital, also showcases how issues of sustainability can be addressed through arts, with over a hundred of events including workshops and exhibitions of local and international artists.

 

Rachel Coghlan, Artistic Director of DESIGN Canberra and CEO of Craft ACT, shares details of the festival and lists of guest artists including Filipino trashion installations artist Francis Sollano.

Design Canberra
Lyka Gold dress, one of the trashion artwork that will be featured at Desugn Canberra (Francis Sollano) Source: Francis Sollano


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks