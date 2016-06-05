Designing women: harnessing the skills of refugees and asylum-seekers

The Social Outfit, a store featuring the designs of refugees, has created dozens of jobs for newly-arrived asylum seekers.
Published 5 June 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Maridel Martinez
A clothing store in Sydney is providing a unique opportunity for recently-arrived refugees: the chance to collaborate with some of the country's leading fashion designers, and receive training to eventually set up their own business. Image: The Social Outfit (SBS)
