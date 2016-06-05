SBS Filipino

Designing women: harnessing the skills of refugees and asylum-seekers

SBS Filipino

The Social Outfit

The Social Outfit Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 June 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A clothing store in Sydney is providing a unique opportunity for recently-arrived refugees: the chance to collaborate with some of the country's leading fashion designers, and receive training to eventually set up their own business. Image: The Social Outfit (SBS)

Published 5 June 2016 at 12:46pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:47pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Social Outfit, a store featuring the designs of refugees, has created dozens of jobs for newly-arrived asylum seekers.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January