Destruction of Great Barrier Worse than Earlier Reported

Former Brisbane Mayor Graham Quirk regains his position after Rod Harding concedes defeat in the local elections over the weekend; those who regained their positions included Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast mayors Mark Jamieson ang Tom Tate; Destruction of Great barried reef worse than earlier reported by the government; The adaptation to the environment of gecko, lizard and salamander may help in understanding Global Warming effects.
Published 21 March 2016 at 1:21pm
By Erwin Cabucos
Source: SBS
Queensland News. Summary of latest news from the region by Erwin Cabucos
