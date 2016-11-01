Details emerge on domestic-violence program

Leaders at the special Reduce Violence Against Women and Their Children national summit announced how they will spend an extra $100 million to help victims of domestic violence.
Published 1 November 2016 at 11:16am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More legal resources for Aboriginal and migrant families and a national revenge-porn reporting site are among the ideas federal and state leaders have detailed at a Brisbane summit.
Published 1 November 2016 at 11:16am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share