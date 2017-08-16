Facing a high court challenge to the laws, Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has moved in Parliament to change the Border Force Act so secrecy rules would only apply to certain information.
Detention secrecy laws to be relaxed
Published 17 August 2017 at 9:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:37am
By Murray Silby, Myles Morgan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Refugee advocates hope a relaxing of secrecy laws in Australia's domestic and offshore detention centres will clear the way for more crimes and human rights abuses to be reported by staff working within the system. Image: File photo of detainees at a refugee camp on the island of Nauru (AAP)
Published 17 August 2017 at 9:46am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:37am
By Murray Silby, Myles Morgan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share