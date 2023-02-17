DFA stands firm on China's use of military-grade laser against Philippine Coast Guard crew

Key Points The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) insists that the Chinese Coast Guard fired military-grade laser to the Philippine Coast Guard in Ayungin Shoal, South China Sea. China says it did not.

The DFA maintains that Ayungin Shoal is under the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone as it is located 100 nautical miles from the nearest island in Palawan as was ratified by the United Nations Arbitral Tribunal.

The Philippines has filed a new diplomatic protest against China.

In other news, efforts are now focused on assessing the country’s preparedness for the “the big one” or 7.2 magnitude earthquake that could possibly hit Metro Manila should there by any the movement from the West Valley Fault.







