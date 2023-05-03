Surprise rate rise ahead of Federal Budget

RBA REVIEW

'The budget will need to bring some much-needed relief to tax payers' says Opposition Finance Spokesman Angus Taylor . Source: AAP / Squirrel_photos from Pixabay

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

After a pause last month following 10 straight interest rate hikes since May last year, the Reserve Bank has again lifted the cash rate.

Key Points
  • The Bank has lifted rates by 25 basis points to 3.85%.
  • The economic pain is set to be felt by many more borrowers whose fixed interest rate loans are due to end in the coming months.
  • Australian charities like the Smith Family have found 1.2 million Australians and their children are also finding it hard to deal with current cost-of-living pressures.
With inflation sitting at 7% after dropping slightly from a high of 7.8%, the Reserve Bank has warned it could lift rates further unless inflation comes down to acceptable levels.

 




LISTEN TO
INTEREST FREEZE APRIL image

Relief for mortgage holders as Reserve Bank pauses interest rates - for now

SBS Filipino

05/04/202306:13
Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-rodnae-productions-6129232.jpg

Nursing your way to Australia: Exploring the migration pathways for nurses

Facebook reels Youtube Shorts and Nurse Ralph.jpg

Trending Ngayon: 'Facebook Reels, content creators and YouTube Shorts'

CAAP.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 03 May

Mark Flores and team.jpg

The growth of the 'Creator Economy': How you can improve your online content