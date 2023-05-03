Surprise rate rise ahead of Federal Budget

Key Points The Bank has lifted rates by 25 basis points to 3.85%.

The economic pain is set to be felt by many more borrowers whose fixed interest rate loans are due to end in the coming months.

Australian charities like the Smith Family have found 1.2 million Australians and their children are also finding it hard to deal with current cost-of-living pressures.

With inflation sitting at 7% after dropping slightly from a high of 7.8%, the Reserve Bank has warned it could lift rates further unless inflation comes down to acceptable levels.















