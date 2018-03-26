Di Natale dismisses businesses' promises on tax cuts

Greens leader Richard Di Natale and Justice Party Senator Derryn Hinch in the Senate chamber Source: AAP
Crossbench senators Pauline Hanson and Derryn Hinch say they will back the Federal Government's planned company-tax cuts if they can be assured it would lead to increased wages. Image: Richard Di Natale, left, and Derryn Hinch in the Senate (AAP)
