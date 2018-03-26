SBS Filipino

Di Natale dismisses businesses' promises on tax cuts

Greens leader Richard Di Natale and Justice Party Senator Derryn Hinch

Greens leader Richard Di Natale and Justice Party Senator Derryn Hinch in the Senate chamber Source: AAP

Published 26 March 2018 at 12:11pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Crossbench senators Pauline Hanson and Derryn Hinch say they will back the Federal Government's planned company-tax cuts if they can be assured it would lead to increased wages. Image: Richard Di Natale, left, and Derryn Hinch in the Senate (AAP)

