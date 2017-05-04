SBS Filipino

Did you know you can access national parks in Australia?

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_677493.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 4 May 2017 at 3:49pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia has over 500 national parks spread across deserts, forests, mountains and water. Image: Kakadu National Park (AAP)

Published 4 May 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 4 May 2017 at 3:49pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While their main purpose is to protect the native flora, fauna and culture, they also exist for Australians and visitors to enjoy.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul