SBS Filipino

Different look sends a message at Melbourne pool

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_735761.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 August 2017 at 11:56am, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:40pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A brother and sister have become the first African-born lifeguards to patrol a major pool complex in outer Melbourne. Image: Andrew, left, and Nyajema Jang (SBS)

Published 21 August 2017 at 11:56am, updated 22 August 2017 at 2:40pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Andrew and Nyajema Jang only learned to swim last year.

 

But as this report shows, they have taken it one step further to encourage more people from their community to get involved.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul