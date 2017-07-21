The report has been released to mark the fourth anniversary of Australia's reopening of its offshore processing program.
Dire report marks fourth anniversary of offshore processing
Published 22 July 2017 at 9:26am
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
A new report from human-rights groups shows refugees and people seeking asylum endure a critical or major incident on Manus Island almost every day. Image: A 2014 photo from Manus Island (AAP)
