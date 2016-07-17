Disability support services give evidence to abuse Royal Commission

Among the evidence, the Commission heard allegations a carer at a New South Wales school abused three children then fled the country.
Justice Jennifer Coate at the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse public hearing into disability service providers Source: AAP
