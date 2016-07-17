SBS Filipino

Disability support services give evidence to abuse Royal Commission

Justice Jennifer Coate at the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse public hearing into disability service providers

Justice Jennifer Coate at the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse public hearing into disability service providers Source: AAP

Published 17 July 2016
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Available in other languages

A school for disabled children and two disability support services have been examined by a national inquiry into child sex abuse. Image: Justice Jennifer Coate at the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse public hearing into disability service providers (AAP)

Among the evidence, the Commission heard allegations a carer at a New South Wales school abused three children then fled the country.

