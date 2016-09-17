Disabled people are able to succeed

Cybelle got the chance to interview an expert lifestyle assistant who works in an Australian foundation for the disabled, Beulah Gegantoni. Learn how someone with a disability can achieve their dreams.
Source: Supplied
Published 17 September 2016 at 9:31pm, updated 2 September 2018 at 3:45pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia is winning medals in the Paralympic games in Rio. Brendan Hall won gold while Ellie Cole won silver for swimming. This year, Australia has reached another milestone, when Jessica Gallagher, a para-cyclist, became the first Australian athlete to win a medal in both summer and winter games. Aside from this, Focus on Ability film festival was recently held in Australia, which focuses on the unique challenges of people with disabilities.
Published 17 September 2016 at 9:31pm, updated 2 September 2018 at 3:45pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share