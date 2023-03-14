Discovering your best self: The key to finding your soul mate

Key Points Reinventing oneself can be a powerful tool in finding love.

Lorelie noticed a shift of perspective as she continued on her journey of self-love.

Self-reinvention involves expanding one's horizons, trying new things and taking risks.

"By taking a deep look at one's life, values, and priorities, and making conscious changes that align with those desires, one can become a more interesting, attractive, and fulfilled person."





Lorelie Ladiges' story is an inspiring tale of courage, self-discovery, and finding love after a failed marriage. Through her journey, she found the strength to pursue her passions in alternative healing and find true love with a man who accepts and loves her for who she is.

