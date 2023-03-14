Discovering your best self: The key to finding your soul mate

Lorelie and Lee Ladiges

The universe has a way of bringing people together when they are meant to be. From chance encounters to serendipitous moments, Lorelie Ladiges knew that the stars aligned the day she met the love of her life, Lee.

Key Points
  • Reinventing oneself can be a powerful tool in finding love.
  • Lorelie noticed a shift of perspective as she continued on her journey of self-love.
  • Self-reinvention involves expanding one's horizons, trying new things and taking risks.
"By taking a deep look at one's life, values, and priorities, and making conscious changes that align with those desires, one can become a more interesting, attractive, and fulfilled person."

Lorelie Ladiges' story is an inspiring tale of courage, self-discovery, and finding love after a failed marriage. Through her journey, she found the strength to pursue her passions in alternative healing and find true love with a man who accepts and loves her for who she is.
SBS Filipino

14/03/202332:38
