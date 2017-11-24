SBS Filipino

Discrimination in the workplace experienced by 1 in 5 Australian workers

Published 24 November 2017 at 4:09pm
By Rosemary Bolger
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A survey of Australian workers shows one in five people experience discrimination at work and it's worse for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. But for workplaces that do tackle discrimination, the Diversity Council of Australia's research shows they're being rewarded with better performances.

