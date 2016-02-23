Discussion Rather Debate: PHL Presidential Debate Reaction

SBS Filipino

Published 23 February 2016 at 1:51pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
'It seems to be a discussion rather than a debate' happened during the first political debate that the Commission on Elections has arranged in 24 years which was held in Cagayan de Oro last Sunday. Image: Julie Ann Dumlao (Picasa)

So says one development worker working with their organisation's target communities.

 

Listen to the full comments of Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist Julie Ann Dumlao of the Millenium Challenge Accounts Philippines.





