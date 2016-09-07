SBS Filipino

Dissent hits Climate Change Authority report

David Karoly

Source: AAP

Published 7 September 2016 at 12:16pm
By Amanda Cavill
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Federal Government has defended a report from the Climate Change Authority despite two members on the panel labelling it untrue and dangerous.

Climate scientist David Karoly and economist Clive Hamilton have released their own minority report.

 

In it, they disagree with the Authority using the Government's 2030 emissions-reduction target as its basis.

 

 

