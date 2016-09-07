Dissent hits Climate Change Authority report

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Dissent hits Climate Change Authority reportPlay06:41SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.07MB)Published 7 September 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 7:05amBy Amanda CavillPresented by Maridel MaritinezSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Federal Government has defended a report from the Climate Change Authority despite two members on the panel labelling it untrue and dangerous. Image: Image: Climate scientist David Karoly (AAP)Published 7 September 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 7:05amBy Amanda CavillPresented by Maridel MaritinezSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesClimate scientist David Karoly and economist Clive Hamilton have released their own minority report. In it, they disagree with the Authority using the Government's 2030 emissions-reduction target as its basis. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January