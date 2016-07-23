SBS Filipino

Disturbing trend in youth crime stirs look for answers

Police answering the call in Melbourne

Police answering the call in Melbourne

Published 23 July 2016 at 11:11am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
One of the country's top-ranked police officers says children as young as 13 years old are being lured into criminal gangs involved in violent carjackings and home invasions. Image: Police answering the call in Melbourne (SBS)

With young people in Victoria committing more serious crimes than ever before, the Chief Commissioner of Police in the state has called for help in reversing the trend.

