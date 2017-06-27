SBS Filipino

Disunity in Liberal Party again as Abbott attacks Pyne

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_706638.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 June 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 27 June 2017 at 12:33pm
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has sharply criticised Liberal colleague Christopher Pyne over comments which seem to reveal a factional divide within the party. Image: Tony Abbott, left, and Christopher Pyne in happier times (AAP)

Published 27 June 2017 at 12:31pm, updated 27 June 2017 at 12:33pm
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The dispute has opened up fresh debate over same-sex marriage. But Malcolm Turnbull says the Federal Government remains committed to a plebiscite.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul