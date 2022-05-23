SBS Filipino

Diverse candidates changing the face of Parliament

SBS Filipino

Incoming independent MP Dai Le

Incoming independent M-P Dai Le of the southwestern Sydney seat of Fowler. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 May 2022 at 9:04am, updated 24 May 2022 at 9:51am
By Richelle Harrison-Plesse
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

The federal parliament is set to look different, with diverse candidates winning seats in the election. It points to the importance of reflecting on the communities they represent.

Published 24 May 2022 at 9:04am, updated 24 May 2022 at 9:51am
By Richelle Harrison-Plesse
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
 Listen to the audio

LISTEN TO
Diverse candidates changing the face of Parliament image

Diverse candidates changing the face of Parliament

SBS Filipino

23/05/202205:07


Incoming Independent M-P Dai Le has made an appearance on Vietnamese community TV to speak directly to the people who helped elect her to the southwestern Sydney seat of Fowler.

Advertisement
It's an electorate with a strong Vietnamese presence and was once a safe Labour seat before Ms Le knocked Labor's candidate Kristina Keneally out of the race.

Highlights

  • More Asian-Australians heading to parliament in Canberra for the first time and this team of diverse, fresh faces intent on overhauling Parliament House
  • Several independent women candidates who successfully unseated Liberal and National opponents have their election campaigns focused on climate action, political integrity and gender equality.
  • According to the  2016 census, despite Asian Australians making up about 16 per cent of the country's population, they lack representation in parliament.
Ms Le says she reflects the cultural diversity of the electorate she's representing.

"At the polling booths, people have said to me from all walks of life and from all cultures have said to me, 'You're one of us. You're part of the community. We're backing you.' So that was very heartwarming for me that yes, I am of Vietnamese heritage and a refugee, but a lot of people can relate to me, and they know that I can relate to their journeys and their stories."

Erin Chew is a co-founder of the Asian Australian Alliance advocacy network. She says the change in parliament is just the beginning.

"The good news, first of all, is that there is a doubling of numbers of Asian Australians who will enter parliament from the 2019 election to now, and that is what we call progress. But, it shouldn't be considered as the peak, nor should it be considered as we have achieved that. it should only be considered as the start of more to come."

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget