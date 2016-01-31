Djokovic Wins Australian Open Again

The world number one defeated Britain's Andy Murray in straight sets, 6-1 7-5 7-6 (7-3) at Melbourne Park.
Published 1 February 2016 at 9:41am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Santilla Chingaipe, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has entered the history books following a cruisy men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis tournament. Image: Serbias Novak Djokovic and his latest conquest (AAP)
