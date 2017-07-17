An NRMA Business Insurance survey of nearly 1,500 small business owners found 'Millennials' and 'Gen Ys' - those aged 18 to 34 - are working longer hours and taking less leave than any other age group.
Do Millennials work harder than other Australians?
Published 17 July 2017 at 1:56pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
New survey results could shift the stereotype that younger Australians aren't prepared to put in the hard yards when it comes to business. Image: Dennis Chan's Dirty Bird chicken (SBS)
