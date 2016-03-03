Do OFWs Get Enough Support?

Published 3 March 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 3 March 2016 at 3:17pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Is there enough formal support and assistance given to Overseas Filipino Workers by both the Philippines and host country Australia? How do OFWs overcome the trials, challenges and homesickness that they are facing? Images: Rhodora Dizon, centre, with colleagues performing at the 30th year of the Illawarra Filipino Multicultural Women's Group (Supplied)
This is the subject of the ongoing research that Rhodora Dizon, a lecturer at the University of Wollongong.
Annalyn Violata shares what she has found out so far.