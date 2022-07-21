Do we tip in Australia?

Listen to the audio

A tip is a monetary gift to staff as a reward for good service. It can be paid with cash or through cashless payment systems.





In Australia, there is a lot of confusion, and even disagreement over whether to give a tip – sometimes called a ‘gratuity’.





Highlights





Tipping is voluntary in Australia

Many people choose to tip hospitality staff

An acceptable tip for good service is 10 per cent

Our confusion stems from the tipping habits we observe in other countries, explains Bill Dee. Mr Dee spent many years with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.





“Tipping is really a cultural issue. For example, in the USA essentially, it’s mandatory. In a lot of places, if you go to a restaurant, they actually have on the bill ‘gratuity’.



