SBS Filipino

Do we tip in Australia?

SBS Filipino

Giving a tip in Australia is voluntary.

Deixar gorjeta na Austrália não é obrigatório. Source: Getty Images/xavierarnau

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2022 at 11:36pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 7:17am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

When it comes to tipping, Australia is divided. Knowing who and when to tip is confusing, even for people born in Australia.

Published 21 July 2022 at 11:36pm, updated 22 July 2022 at 7:17am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Listen to the audio  
LISTEN TO
Do we tip in Australia? image

Do we tip in Australia?

SBS Filipino

21/07/202208:39


Advertisement
A tip is a monetary gift to staff as a reward for good service. It can be paid with cash or through cashless payment systems. 

In Australia, there is a lot of confusion, and even disagreement over whether to give a tip – sometimes called a ‘gratuity’.

Highlights

  • Tipping is voluntary in Australia
  • Many people choose to tip hospitality staff
  • An acceptable tip for good service is 10 per cent
Our confusion stems from the tipping habits we observe in other countries, explains Bill Dee. Mr Dee spent many years with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“Tipping is really a cultural issue. For example, in the USA essentially, it’s mandatory. In a lot of places, if you go to a restaurant, they actually have on the bill ‘gratuity’.

There’s an expectation too that if you get a cab or something like that, that you pay a tip. In Australia, it’s a different thing. Culturally we’ve been more attuned to make tipping voluntary.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt