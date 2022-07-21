Listen to the audio
Do we tip in Australia?
21/07/202208:39
A tip is a monetary gift to staff as a reward for good service. It can be paid with cash or through cashless payment systems.
In Australia, there is a lot of confusion, and even disagreement over whether to give a tip – sometimes called a ‘gratuity’.
Highlights
- Tipping is voluntary in Australia
- Many people choose to tip hospitality staff
- An acceptable tip for good service is 10 per cent
Our confusion stems from the tipping habits we observe in other countries, explains Bill Dee. Mr Dee spent many years with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
“Tipping is really a cultural issue. For example, in the USA essentially, it’s mandatory. In a lot of places, if you go to a restaurant, they actually have on the bill ‘gratuity’.
There’s an expectation too that if you get a cab or something like that, that you pay a tip. In Australia, it’s a different thing. Culturally we’ve been more attuned to make tipping voluntary.”